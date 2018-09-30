Rolling Stone
See Willie Nelson Call for Change at Beto Rally With New Song ‘Vote ‘Em Out’

Willie Nelson headlined a free concert for Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke on Saturday night in Austin, ending his set with the new song “Vote ‘Em Out.”

“Here’s a new song we’re going to spring on y’all tonight. Take it home with you, spread it around,” said Nelson, before launching into the bouncy sing-along: “If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out / that’s what Election Day is all about / and the biggest gun we got / is called the ballot box / if you don’t like who’s in there / vote ’em out.”

Sporting a “Beto for Senate” T-shirt and his signature red bandanna, Nelson, backed by his sons Lukas on guitar and Micah on drums, encouraged the crowd at Austin’s Auditorium Shores — estimated at near 60,000 — to join him in the call-and-response chorus.

O’Rourke also appeared at the rally, addressing the crowd and joining Nelson onstage to sing “On the Road Again.” The Democratic candidate will challenge Republican incumbent Ted Cruz at the polls in November.

Nelson drew heat from some conservative fans when the rally was announced earlier this month. Appearing on the talk show The View, Nelson said the criticism didn’t faze him. “Everybody has an opinion,” he said. “Everybody has a right to an opinion. I think I have one too.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame member released the new album My Way, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, on September 14th.

