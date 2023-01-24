Willie Nelson Just Announced Some Epic 90th Birthday Shows

When Willie Nelson turns 90 years old on April 29, he’ll naturally do so on the road (again). The country music legend is the guest of honor at two nights of tribute concerts — April 29 and 30 — at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. Dubbed “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90,” the events are stacked with Willie collaborators, those he’s influenced, and members of his family and Family Band.

As it stands now, the lineup includes names like Bob Weir, the Chicks, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson, Billy Strings, Beck, Miranda Lambert, and Neil Young, who, when Nelson turned 80 in 2013, sang “Long May You Run” directly to the Red Headed Stranger during a CMT special filmed at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville.

Other performers set for “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” include Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, the Avett Brothers, the Lumineers, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Tom Jones, and this year’s singer of the national anthem at the Super Bowl, Chris Stapleton. According to a release, more artists are expected to be added.

"I can't think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible," Nelson said in a statement. "It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue."

Two-day ticket packages to the concerts — produced by Blackbird Presents and Live Nation Hewitt-Silva — go on sale Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 am/PT via Ticketmaster. There’s also a special website just for the gigs: willienelson90.com.

Nelson is set to resume his tour in February with a pair of shows in St. Augustine, Florida.