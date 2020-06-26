 Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic 2020: How to Watch - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Minnesota Sues Exxon and Koch Industries for '30-Year Campaign of Deception' on Climate Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic to Return as Livestream Concert

Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, Steve Earle among those delivering remote performances

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson's 2020 4th of July Picnic will air as a livestream concert and film.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic will go forward this year as a concert film that includes new livestream performances, along with interviews and archival footage from the Picnic’s nearly 50-year history.

Nelson will perform a set with his Family Band at Pedernales Studios, located near his Luck Ranch outside of Austin, while other artists will deliver songs from home. Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real are among those performing.

The concert streams Saturday, July 4th, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET via luck.stream and williepicnic.com. Tickets are $35 now; and $45 on event day.

Last year’s Picnic was held at the Austin 360 Amphitheater and included performances by Luke Combs, Jamey Johnson, Hayes Carll, and Alison Krauss.

Nelson will release his latest album, First Rose of Spring, on July 3rd and recently announced plans for a new memoir co-written with his sister Bobbie Nelson.

Here’s the full lineup for the 4th of July Picnic:
Asleep At The Wheel
Charley Crockett
Devon Gilfillian
John Doe
Johnny Bush
Kinky Friedman
Kurt Vile
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Lyle Lovett
Margo Price
Matthew Houck (Phosphorescent)
The McCrary Sisters
Particle Kid
Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Robert Earl Keen
Shakey Graves
Sheryl Crow
Steve Earle
The Peterson Brothers
Vincent Neil Emerson
Ziggy Marley

In This Article: Willie Nelson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.