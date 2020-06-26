Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic to Return as Livestream Concert

Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic will go forward this year as a concert film that includes new livestream performances, along with interviews and archival footage from the Picnic’s nearly 50-year history.

Nelson will perform a set with his Family Band at Pedernales Studios, located near his Luck Ranch outside of Austin, while other artists will deliver songs from home. Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real are among those performing.

The concert streams Saturday, July 4th, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET via luck.stream and williepicnic.com. Tickets are $35 now; and $45 on event day.

Last year’s Picnic was held at the Austin 360 Amphitheater and included performances by Luke Combs, Jamey Johnson, Hayes Carll, and Alison Krauss.

Nelson will release his latest album, First Rose of Spring, on July 3rd and recently announced plans for a new memoir co-written with his sister Bobbie Nelson.

Here’s the full lineup for the 4th of July Picnic:

Asleep At The Wheel

Charley Crockett

Devon Gilfillian

John Doe

Johnny Bush

Kinky Friedman

Kurt Vile

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Lyle Lovett

Margo Price

Matthew Houck (Phosphorescent)

The McCrary Sisters

Particle Kid

Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Robert Earl Keen

Shakey Graves

Sheryl Crow

Steve Earle

The Peterson Brothers

Vincent Neil Emerson

Ziggy Marley