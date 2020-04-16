Willie Nelson to Host ‘Come and Toke It’ Livestream Variety Show on 4/20

Willie Nelson, country’s patron saint of marijuana, will host a livestreamed variety show dubbed “Come and Toke It” on April 20th, or 4/20, the unofficial weed holiday.

The stoner special, Nelson’s fourth installment in his self-isolation Luck Reunion livestreams, will feature musical guests, comedians, chefs and cannabis experts “all from the comfort of quarantine,” as well as Nelson himself, who promises to partake in the festivities.

The 4-hour-and-20-minute livestream, taking place at 4:20 p.m. central time, will broadcast via Luck Reunion’s Twitch in association with Nelson’s Willie Reserve cannabis line. The livestream will also raise money for the Last Prisoner Project.

As evidenced by the special’s teaser, fans are encouraged to #PassLeft on social media during the broadcast, “perhaps the world’s only chance to knock smoking with Willie Nelson off their bucket list.”

“Whether you partake or not, this is your chance to live the dream,” Luck added. “Luck will be asking fans to post a video of themselves passing (whatever toking material of their choice) to the left with the hashtags #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft. One lucky participant will be randomly selected to talk to Willie himself, live on air, to pass left and wish him an early birthday ‘in person’ during the broadcast.” Nelson will turn 87 on April 29th.

“Come and toke it with me on 4/20 at 4:20 (central time),” Nelson said in a statement. “There will be music and good times. And, it’s for a good cause.”