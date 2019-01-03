×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Stable President Holds Bait-and-Switch Press Briefing to Peddle Border Wall Propaganda Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

William Shatner to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

‘Star Trek’ actor released the country album ‘Why Not Me’ in August

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
William Shatner

William Shatner will support his country album 'Why Not Me' with a performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In August, William Shatner released the country album Why Not Me. A collaborative effort with Jeff Cook from Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama, the record plays up Shatner’s irreverent approach to music that began with 1968’s cult classic The Transformed Man. Among the titles on Why Not Me: “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drink Alone,” “Too Old to Be Vegan” and “Beam Me Up.”

On February 15th, the 87-year-old Star Trek icon will beam down to Nashville to make his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shatner is slated to be joined by Cook, who wrote the music for Why Not Me and performs on the album.

Shatner isn’t the first actor to grace the Opry’s stage. Robert Duvall, Billy Bob Thornton and Rita Wilson have all appeared over the past few years, with Bill Murray most recently joining John Prine and bluegrass band the Steeldrivers for an impromptu performance.

Shatner’s musical projects have long been on the fringe. In 2004, he teamed up with Ben Folds to record the LP Has Been. Seven years later, he released an album of space-song covers titled Seeking Major Tom. His Christmas album, 2018’s Shatner Claus, features collaborations with Iggy Pop, Billy Gibbons and Brad Paisley, with whom Shatner appeared in Paisley’s 2003 video for “Celebrity.”

In This Article: Alabama, Grand Ole Opry, William Shatner

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad