The Wild Feathers Announce Neon Frontier Tour

The Wild Feathers will launch a spring headlining tour in support of their latest album, Greetings From the Neon Frontier. Taking its name from the LP, the Neon Frontier Tour finds the Nashville-based band hitting the road in Texas on April 11th, before winding their way though cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and the roots-music hotbed of Asheville, North Carolina. They play the Grey Eagle there.

Made up of guitarists Ricky Young and Taylor Burns, bassist Joel King and drummer Ben Dumas, the Wild Feathers mine Seventies country-rock on Greetings From the Neon Frontier. It’s a record made for a journey, full of dusty vibes, jangling guitars and harmonies that call to mind the Eagles, especially in the album standout “Wild Fire.”

“Our failure to rip artists off like that is what makes us original. I’d love to be Tom Petty, I’d love to write songs like that and have that career,” Young told Rolling Stone last summer. “[When you] try to write and pull something like that off, I think, if you’re honest and working hard trying to make it your own, that’s what makes it your own.”

The Wild Feathers spent the winter touring with Brothers Osborne, culminating with three shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. In addition to their headlining shows, they’ll also make appearances at festivals like Stagecoach and Ryan Bingham’s the Western festival in Luckenbach, Texas.

April 11 — Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza

April 12 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

May 2 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

May 3 — Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

May 4 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

May 16 — Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

May 17 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 18 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

June 13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun – Wolf Den

June 14 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

June 15 — Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

June 19 — Dewey Beach, DE @ Rusty Rudder

June 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

June 21 — Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s

June 26 — St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

June 27 — Chicago, IL @ Joe’s on Weed Street

June 28 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

Festival Dates:

April 13 — Luckenbach, TX @ Ryan Bingham’s The Western Music Festival

April 27 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Country Music Festival

June 29 — Oshkosh, WI @ Country USA Music Festival

July 20 — Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam

August 8 – 11 — Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada @ Boots and Hearts Music Festival

September 15 — Louisville, KY @ Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival