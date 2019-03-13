The Wild Feathers Announce Neon Frontier Tour

The Wild Feathers will launch a spring headlining tour in support of their latest album, Greetings From the Neon Frontier. Taking its name from the LP, the Neon Frontier Tour finds the Nashville-based band hitting the road in Texas on April 11th, before winding their way though cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and the roots-music hotbed of Asheville, North Carolina. They play the Grey Eagle there.
Made up of guitarists Ricky Young and Taylor Burns, bassist Joel King and drummer Ben Dumas, the Wild Feathers mine Seventies country-rock on Greetings From the Neon Frontier. It’s a record made for a journey, full of dusty vibes, jangling guitars and harmonies that call to mind the Eagles, especially in the album standout “Wild Fire.”
“Our failure to rip artists off like that is what makes us original. I’d love to be Tom Petty, I’d love to write songs like that and have that career,” Young told Rolling Stone last summer. “[When you] try to write and pull something like that off, I think, if you’re honest and working hard trying to make it your own, that’s what makes it your own.”
The Wild Feathers spent the winter touring with Brothers Osborne, culminating with three shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. In addition to their headlining shows, they’ll also make appearances at festivals like Stagecoach and Ryan Bingham’s the Western festival in Luckenbach, Texas.
