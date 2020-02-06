Whitney Rose Previews New Album With Compassionate ‘Believe Me, Angela’

Whitney Rose puts a different twist on the tried-and-true cheating song with her new release “Believe Me, Angela.” It’s the first preview of the Canada-born, Texas-based performer’s new album We Still Go to Rodeos, out April 24th.

Mixing roots-rock jangle with a walking lead-guitar line and wisps of pedal steel, “Believe Me, Angela” depicts a woman confronting another woman about running off with her husband. “I wanna hate your every single move, every single inch of you,” she begins. But instead of lashing out at the woman, she offers some sage advice: leave, before he does the same to you. “Just run away while you still can/Shine your boots and wash your hands/Find someone who’s gonna stand by you,” Rose sings.

“‘Believe Me, Angela’ is a song about what can happen when two women don’t jump at the chance to hate each other, to put it bluntly,” Rose says. “This isn’t exclusive to women of course, but it’s so common to place blame on the easiest party — not necessarily the party that logic would point to — when one gets hurt. When I started to write this ‘cheatin’ song’ it started out as more of a revenge tune but I just wasn’t feeling it. I changed lanes right then and there to make it about unity and compassion and immediately it felt better and the song came together quickly.”

We Still Go to Rodeos was produced by Paul Kolderie (Uncle Tupelo, Pixies, Radiohead) and features 12 songs penned by Rose alone. It follows Rose’s 2017 full-length Rule 62, which was produced by Mavericks singer Raul Malo.