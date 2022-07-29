 Whiskey Myers' 'John Wayne' Video Features Danny Trejo - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Whiskey Myers Fight Danny Trejo and Dance Like ZZ Top in ‘John Wayne’ Video

Texas country-rock group’s new album Tornillo is out now

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Whiskey Myers seems made for the part of laser-wielding deputies in the riotous new video for “John Wayne.” The groove-driven country-rock tune appears on the Texas band’s new album Tornillo, which is out today.

With its message of resilience and southern-fried disco boogie rhythm, “John Wayne” is a nice accompaniment for a battle between the forces of good and evil. The clip, which opens with a cheeky, Star Wars-type crawl, portrays the sextet as tough lawmen in some future-past Wild West, charged with taking on a dastardly villain played by beloved tough guy Danny Trejo. There’s a lot of laser gunfire, some ZZ Top dance moves, a neon-lit church, and a general abundance of absurdity in the best possible way.

Named for the town where the band recorded at the famed Sonic Ranch studio, the 12-song Tornillo is Whiskey Myers’ sixth studio album. The project also includes the funky, Little Feat-influenced “Whole World Gone Crazy” and the grungy, horn-laced track “The Wolf.” It follows their 2019 self-titled album, which was released after they’d gotten to open for the Rolling Stones.

Just a month ago, Whiskey Myers sold out their headlining show at Colorado’s Red Rocks. Up ahead, they have a busy slate of live dates, including Oct. 8 in Helotes, Texas, and Nov. 1 at Seattle’s Paramount Theater.

Danny Trejo

