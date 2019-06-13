Whiskey Myers Preview Upcoming Album With Tough New Song ‘Die Rockin”

Opening with a slashing guitar riff and the wail of singer Cody Cannon, Whiskey Myers’ new song “Die Rockin'” is a blast of potent rock & roll with a Southern flavor. “I’m gonna rock until I die/I’m gonna die rockin’,” Cannon sings, letting you know exactly where he lands on the rock versus pop debate.

“Die Rockin’,” written by Cannon with Texas country rebel Ray Wylie Hubbard, is the first release off the Texas band’s upcoming self-titled album, out September 27th.

“I wrote ‘Die Rockin’’ with the legendary Ray Wylie Hubbard and it really sums up this rock & roll life of ours. We’re consumed by music and are such fans of the legends that came before us,” says Cannon. “We’re out there on the road and in the studio trying to pay homage to those greats that have inspired this generation while we strive to create some magic of our own.”

One of those “greats” of which Cannon speaks are the Rolling Stones. Whiskey Myers will open for Mick Jagger and co. on the June 25th Chicago date of their No Filter Tour.

Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers says band titled the new album Whiskey Myers for two reasons: because the group itself produced the LP and it’s “100% authentically us.”

“We’ve been fortunate in our careers to work with some incredible producers in the past,” he says, “however self-producing gave us the freedom to try every crazy idea in the studio, which got us to this place where we are completely satisfied with the end result and more excited than ever to get this new music out to our fans.”

Along with the Rolling Stones date, Whiskey Myers will play a string of shows in June with Brent Cobb and hit the festival circuit later this summer.

Here is the track list for Whiskey Myers, which includes songs written with Adam Hood, Aaron Raitiere and Brent Cobb.

1. “Die Rockin’” (Cody Cannon, Ray Wylie Hubbard)

2. “Mona Lisa” (Cody Cannon)

3. “Rolling Stone” (Cody Cannon, Adam Hood)

4. “Bitch” (John Jeffers)

5. “Gasoline” (Cody Cannon)

6. “Bury My Bones” (John Jeffers, TJ McFarland)

7. “Glitter Ain’t Gold” (John Jeffers)

8. “Houston County Sky” (Cody Cannon)

9. “Little More Money” (Cody Cannon)

10. “California to Caroline” (Cody Cannon, Aaron Raitiere, Mark Stephen Jones)

11. “Kentucky Gold” (Cody Cannon, Aaron Raitiere, Dave Kennedy)

12. “Running” (Cody Cannon, Brent Cobb)

13. “Hammer” (Cody Cannon)

14. “Bad Weather” (John Jeffers)