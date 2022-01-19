 Whatever Happened to Mason Ramsey? - Rolling Stone
Where’s ‘Yodel Boy’ Mason Ramsey Been? Living the Good Life on a Jet Ski

“A lot has changed since that day in Walmart,” Ramsey says

Joseph Hudak

Guess who's back, back again: Mason Ramsey teases something new to come in 2022.

David Crotty/GettyImages

Like the call of that lonesome whippoorwill, Mason “Lil Hank Williams” Ramsey all but disappeared after releasing his EP Twang in 2019. Did he go back to the Illinois Walmart where he was first discovered? Fly off to Vegas to wild out? Grow up into full-size Hank? Finally, we have answers.

Ramsey posted a rare update to Instagram this week, pinned to a mac daddy pic of the now 15-year-old straddling a bright yellow Jet Ski. The yodeler’s photo dump also showed proof of life of Ramsey going to a formal (with a date!), celebrating his birthday with a cake, and laying back in a recliner with his mind on his money.

 

“Sorry I’ve been so quiet on social media lately. I’ve been living my life and took a step back from everything for a bit,” Ramsey wrote in his first post in a year. His last Instagram update was in January 2021, when he shared an image of himself guesting on a podcast with the songwriter Ernest.

Ramsey also teased some kind of project to come. Could it be a full-fledged album? A tour? A song even more fiery than his “Old Town Road” collab with Lil Nas X? Alas, there’s nothing to report there — yet. “A lot has changed since that day in Walmart,” Ramsey wrote. “Hang tight because I’ve got big plans for 2022.”

[Read our 2018 profile of Mason Ramsey, in which Rolling Stone‘s Jonathan Bernstein squares off with Ramsey on the basketball court.]

