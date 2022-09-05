fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Wes Freed, Visual Artist Who Designed Drive-By Truckers’ Albums, Dead at 58

The Virginia creator's ominous, gothic artwork helped bring DBT records like Southern Rock Opera and The Dirty South to vivid life
Wes Freed, the visual artist who designed the distinctive album artwork for Drive-By Truckers, has died. GoFundMe for Wes Freed

Wes Freed, the visual artist whose surreal Southern-gothic images of shadowy figures, ominous owls, and black flamingos adorned album covers by Drive-By Truckers, has died at 58. Freed was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in January and a GoFundMe campaign was underway to help pay for his treatment. The band’s publicist confirmed Freed’s death to Rolling Stone.

The Richmond, Virginia-based Freed, who attended art school at Virginia Commonwealth University, began collaborating with Drive-By Truckers on 2001’s Southern Rock Opera, the group’s ambitious double album inspired by the 1977 Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash. Working with a mix of marker, watercolor, and acrylic paint — usually on wood — Freed went on to design the album art for the next seven Truckers albums, including 2004’s The Dirty South, which Freed told writer Matt Wake was his favorite cover in a 2019 interview. As Wake expertly put it then: “Freed’s art looks just like Truckers music sounds.”

The band chose photographs for two of their more politically charged albums — 2016’s American Band and 2020’s The Unraveling — but returned to Freed’s artwork for their second 2020 album, The New OK. Their latest LP, Welcome 2 Club XIII, released in June, features Freed artwork of a lonely driver on a desolate road.

Wes Freed’s artwork for the Drive-By Truckers’ 2004 album ‘The Dirty South.’

In his work with Drive-By Truckers, Freed began using an image that would become synonymous with the band: The “Cooley Bird.” The black, long-necked feathered bird — Freed initially conceived it as a black flamingo a decade earlier — first appeared on DBT’s 2003 LP Decoration Day and became known as the “Cooley Bird,” a nod to the band’s guitarist Mike Cooley. (Cooley would go on to have a guitar painted with the bird.)

Related

Mable John, Motown's First Female Solo Artist, Dead at 91

Mable John

Former Jeffrey Epstein Associate Steven Hoffenberg Found Dead at 77

Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82

“People were calling it the Death Bird and the Crowmingo and all sorts of apt things, but for some reason Jill my ex-wife said, ‘No, it’s a Cooley Bird,’” Freed told AL.com in 2019. “And it sounded good, so we said that and it stuck. And it does kind of look like a Cooley Bird.”

Before becoming a visual artist, Freed played in the alt-country band Dirt Ball. In 2019, he published the coffee-table book The Art of Wes Freed – Paints, Posters, Pin-ups and Possums, which assembled some of his best-known works.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Business After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar's Family

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad