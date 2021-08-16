 Covid at Watershed: 210 Cases Linked to Country Concert - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How Jade Bird Moved to Austin and Rekindled Her Love of Britpop
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watershed Country Music Festival Linked to More Than 200 Covid Cases

Approximately 25,000 fans attended the July 30th through August 1st concert in Washington state

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Watershed festival, Covid

Fans attend the 2021 Watershed festival in Washington state. The country music event has been linked to 210 cases of Covid-19.

Tim Mosenfelder/GettyImages

The Watershed country music festival has been linked to more than 200 Covid-19 cases since it was held July 30th through August 1st at the Gorge in Washington state. A spokesperson for the Grant County Health District updated the number of confirmed cases to 210, up from around 160 on Friday.

The three-day event in George, Washington, featured headliners Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, and Thomas Rhett and drew more than 25,000 fans, making it the largest outdoor concert to be held in Washington since the onset of the pandemic. It was also the first outbreak to be linked to an outdoor concert since the state lifted Covid-19 restrictions in June.

Cases have been identified among residents of 11 Washington counties, with at least one known case in Oregon. “We urge the public to self-quarantine and seek testing if you attended the music festival,” advised a release from Grant County Health District.

Related Stories

Pilgrimage Music Festival to Require Vax Passport, Proof of Negative Covid Test
Spike Lee Explores NYC's Reaction to 9/11, Covid-19 in HBO Doc Series

Related Stories

worst SNL hosts paris hilton donald trump steven seagal
20 Worst 'Saturday Night Live' Hosts
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

Watershed did not require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry, but such policies are quickly becoming the norm in the live music industry. Live Nation, which promotes Watershed and other country music festivals like Michigan’s Faster Horses, announced last week that all artists, crew and attendees at Live Nation venues and festivals will have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative test beginning October 4th.

Lollapalooza, held in Chicago the same weekend as Watershed, was among the first festivals to require proof of vaccination. In contrast to Watershed’s 25,000-person attendance and 210 confirmed Covid cases, Lollapalooza drew approximately 385,000 fans, and was responsible for a reported 203 cases of Covid, according to Chicago’s public health department.

According to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, the 2021 Faster Horses Festival, a three-day country music gathering held last month in Brooklyn, Michigan, has been linked to at least 101 cases of Covid-19.

In This Article: Covid, covid-19, vaccine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.