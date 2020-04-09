Watch Tucker Beathard’s Gut-Punch Video for ‘You Would Think’

Tucker Beathard’s new single “You Would Think” is an emotionally-heavy ballad about the desire to be there for someone in times of need — if only they’d let you. Beathard personifies that conflict in a music video that follows a daughter as she tries to care for her alcoholic mother.

Directed by Sam Siske, the clip was filmed around Nashville, including a pivotal scene at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in nearby Madison, Tennessee. By the video’s end, there’s some resolution, but it’s far from any happy ending. That was by design, Beathard says.

“We purposely left ‘You Would Think’ open for interpretation as a song. Although most people naturally assume it’s a song about a break-up with someone, for me it was more inspiring writing it from the perspective of a son talking to his dad or a daughter talking to her mom,” he says. “I knew I wanted the music video to shed light on the different perspectives this song can take. In the last music video I shot, ‘Better Than Me,’ I was the main character of the story, but for this song it was important for me to be nothing more than the narrator.”

“You Would Think” appears on Beathard’s debut album Nobody’s Everything, a two-part opus that highlights the Tennessee native’s piercing songwriting and his unique vocal delivery over a mix of country ballads and alt-rock-influenced anthems. In August, he’s set to join Brooks & Dunn on the duo’s Reboot 2020 Tour.