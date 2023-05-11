fbpixel
Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards

Before your favorite country artists hit the stage, join us on the red carpet and then watch the awards show
Watch Live: Academy of Country Music Awards

The Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show – hosted by Amber Anderson, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Elaina Smith, and Kelly Sutton – is streaming live here on Thursday, May 11 at 7 pm ET.

This year’s top ACM Awards nominees include HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell. The livestream will feature interviews with your favorite country stars and special performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, and Matt Stell.

Following the red carpet show, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will be streaming live on Amazon Prime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Membership is not required to watch live. Scheduled live performances include Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Ed Sheeran.”

