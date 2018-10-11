Watch Steelism’s Dreamlike ‘Re-Member’ Video

Nashville space-country duo Steelism took a trip to the desert of northern New Mexico to film the new video for “Re-Member,” an instrumental track from the group’s latest album Ism. The vast open terrain provides the perfect setting to visually capture the song’s exploratory, psych-twang soundscapes, as guitarist Jeremy Fetzer and pedal steel wiz Spencer Cullum Jr. weave together emotive passages with dramatic sections of tension and release.

“We knew ‘Re-Member’ needed a video where the visual landscape matched the sonic landscape, so we reached out to director David McClister,” said Fetzer in a statement. “He brought up the idea of shooting the video in New Mexico — it was the perfect nostalgic and psychedelic atmosphere for the song.”

While shooting in black and white, McClister let the desert surroundings inspire the video’s direction. In between shots of Fetzer and Cullum playing their instruments among sparse grasslands and in an abandoned building, the musicians wander aimlessly through the desolate territory. With the song’s cinematic flourishes, at times it feels like the duo are providing their own soundtrack as they journey through a dream.

Later this month Steelism will hit the road with My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel, who’s touring behind his new solo release Wished Out. During the upcoming shows Steelism will open the night and then play with Broemel as his backing band.

Steelism with Carl Broemel Tour Dates:

October 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

October 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 25 – Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada Tap Room

October 27 – Portland, OR @ Dantes

October 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

October 30 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

October 31 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

November 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

November 3 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

November 5 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

November 7 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

November 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

November 9 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

November 10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall