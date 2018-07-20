Watch Miranda Lambert Sing Defiant ‘Pink Sunglasses’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Rose-tinted optimism and hungover regret: They’re flip sides of a coin, both represented in Miranda Lambert’s Thursday night appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she rolled out a pair of deeper cuts from The Weight of These Wings, “Pink Sunglasses” and “Ugly Lights.”

First up was “Pink Sunglasses,” the playful ode to choosing the garish over the practical, and to always being able to see the lighter side of things – even if it requires a little optical assistance to do so. Its fast-slow interplay between Lambert’s sassy, spoken-word interludes and the haughty, singsong chorus make for a slow burn, while “Ugly Lights,” despite its last-call defiance, strikes a more spritely, freewheeling tone.

Lambert is in the second week of her new summer concert jaunt, the Bandwagon Tour, which sees her co-headlining a run of dates in July and August with Little Big Town. Next up on their schedule is Friday’s show at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut.