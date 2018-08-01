Watch Lori McKenna’s Plaintive Acoustic ‘Lot Behind St. Mary’s’

Lori McKenna’s new album The Tree was one of the summer’s most highly anticipated releases, particularly given the strength of lead single “People Get Old.” Days after the album’s release, McKenna just shared a new live acoustic video for another standout track from the LP, “The Lot Behind St. Mary’s.”

Seated on a front porch swing, McKenna performs the track solo, allowing the nostalgic lyrics and her aching vocals to take center stage. “The Lot Behind St. Mary’s” tells the story of looking back on teenage love, when an old parking lot behind a church was as magical a place as could be imagined. The song is one of three from The Tree that McKenna penned without a co-writer.

Dave Cobb produced The Tree, which is McKenna’s 11th studio release. The album features 11 new songs, including co-writes with Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird, Hailey Whitters and Liz Rose.

McKenna is currently out on her The Way Back Home Tour, with her next stop taking place August 3rd in Ann Arbor, Michigan.