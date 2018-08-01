Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Watch Deafheaven, Chelsea Wolfe Duet in Eerie 'Night People' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Watch Lori McKenna’s Plaintive Acoustic ‘Lot Behind St. Mary’s’

“Humble and Kind” singer-songwriter’s new album ‘The Tree’ was released July 20th

By

Reporter

Brittney McKenna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lori McKenna

Lori McKenna released an acoustic performance of the song "The Lot Behind St. Mary's."

Lori McKenna’s new album The Tree was one of the summer’s most highly anticipated releases, particularly given the strength of lead single “People Get Old.” Days after the album’s release, McKenna just shared a new live acoustic video for another standout track from the LP, “The Lot Behind St. Mary’s.”

Seated on a front porch swing, McKenna performs the track solo, allowing the nostalgic lyrics and her aching vocals to take center stage. “The Lot Behind St. Mary’s” tells the story of looking back on teenage love, when an old parking lot behind a church was as magical a place as could be imagined. The song is one of three from The Tree that McKenna penned without a co-writer.

Dave Cobb produced The Tree, which is McKenna’s 11th studio release. The album features 11 new songs, including co-writes with Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird, Hailey Whitters and Liz Rose.

McKenna is currently out on her The Way Back Home Tour, with her next stop taking place August 3rd in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad