Watch Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley Duet on ‘I’m Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams’

Performers give a raucous rendition of their collaboration from Williams’ 2012 album ‘Old School New Rules’ at Ohio concert

Hank Williams Jr. and Brad Paisley reprised their 2012 duet "I'm Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams" at an Ohio concert on Thursday.

Brad Paisley and Hank Williams Jr. shared a bill together Thursday night in Ohio, and they did what any forward-thinking fan might’ve hoped they would do: join together for a raucous duet of “I’m Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams.”

The meta-country tearjerker first appeared on Williams’ 2012 LP Old School New Rules, and featured Paisley as a guest vocalist. At Thursday’s show, held at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Williams was the opening act, and Paisley – “My real friend,” as Williams introduces him in a video posted to Paisley’s Twitter – popped out to sit in for the song, where the two singers posted up barstool-style on a couple of chairs. The performance has a predictably woozy, boozy feel, with Bocephus holding court and mostly using his guitar as a prop as the pair trades verses. Paisley posted the video saying, “The legend! @hankjr.”

Paisley makes another stop tonight at Country Concert in Ft. Loramie, Ohio, but he and Williams will pair up once more tomorrow night, July 7th, for a gig at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

