Watch Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley Duet on ‘I’m Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams’

Brad Paisley and Hank Williams Jr. shared a bill together Thursday night in Ohio, and they did what any forward-thinking fan might’ve hoped they would do: join together for a raucous duet of “I’m Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams.”

The meta-country tearjerker first appeared on Williams’ 2012 LP Old School New Rules, and featured Paisley as a guest vocalist. At Thursday’s show, held at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Williams was the opening act, and Paisley – “My real friend,” as Williams introduces him in a video posted to Paisley’s Twitter – popped out to sit in for the song, where the two singers posted up barstool-style on a couple of chairs. The performance has a predictably woozy, boozy feel, with Bocephus holding court and mostly using his guitar as a prop as the pair trades verses. Paisley posted the video saying, “The legend! @hankjr.”

Paisley makes another stop tonight at Country Concert in Ft. Loramie, Ohio, but he and Williams will pair up once more tomorrow night, July 7th, for a gig at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.