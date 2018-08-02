Watch Granger Smith Play Getaway Driver in Action-Packed ‘You’re In It’ Video

Granger Smith plays an outlaw with a conscience in the action-packed new video for his current single, “You’re In It.”

Smith is joined by his real-life spouse Amber in the video, which follows a small-town guy in Texas who’s forced to go rogue in an effort to save his grandfather’s farm, driving getaway for a crew of bank robbers played by Texas country artists Parker McCollum and Koe Wetzel. But Smith’s better judgment quickly kicks in, allowing him to slip away to a happily ever after — which he realizes was never about the farm in the first place.

Written by Frank Rogers, Justin Adams and Mark Nesler, “You’re In It” is a propulsive radio anthem dedicated to true love in an uncertain future, and the second single from Smith’s 2017 album, When the Good Guys Win. Smith is currently on tour with nationwide dates scheduled through late October, and If You’re City, If You’re Country — a comedic book credited to Smith’s over-the-top alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. — is set for release on August 21st.