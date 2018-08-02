Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Pope Francis Condemns the Death Penalty While Trump Steadfastly Supports It Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Watch Granger Smith Play Getaway Driver in Action-Packed ‘You’re In It’ Video

Singer’s alter-ego Earl Dibbles Jr. will release new book ‘If You’re City, If You’re Country’ on August 21st

By

Reporter

Chris Parton's Most Recent Stories

View All
Granger Smith

Granger Smith plays a conflicted getaway driver in the "You're In It" video.

Granger Smith plays an outlaw with a conscience in the action-packed new video for his current single, “You’re In It.”

Smith is joined by his real-life spouse Amber in the video, which follows a small-town guy in Texas who’s forced to go rogue in an effort to save his grandfather’s farm, driving getaway for a crew of bank robbers played by Texas country artists Parker McCollum and Koe Wetzel. But Smith’s better judgment quickly kicks in, allowing him to slip away to a happily ever after — which he realizes was never about the farm in the first place.

Written by Frank Rogers, Justin Adams and Mark Nesler, “You’re In It” is a propulsive radio anthem dedicated to true love in an uncertain future, and the second single from Smith’s 2017 album, When the Good Guys Win. Smith is currently on tour with nationwide dates scheduled through late October, and If You’re City, If You’re Country — a comedic book credited to Smith’s over-the-top alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. — is set for release on August 21st.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad