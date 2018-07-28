Watch David Crosby Join Jason Isbell Onstage at Newport Folk Festival

David Crosby made a surprise appearance during Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s headlining set at the Newport Folk Festival Friday to perform a pair of Crosby, Stills & Nash classics.

Crosby, who was not on the lineup for this year’s Newport Folk Festival, joined Isbell for “Wooden Ships” and the Neil Young-penned CSNY cut “Ohio.” Crosby and Isbell shared vocals on the former track as the two rockers tacked an extended guitar solo to the 1969 track.

Isbell has tackled “Ohio” in concert sans Crosby on a handful of occasions, beginning in December 2016. At Newport, Isbell and Crosby delivered a charged-up rendition of the protest song:

Crosby wasn’t the only unexpected guest on tap at the Newport Folk Festival: During Margo Price’s set, John Prine made an unannounced appearance to join the singer on “In Spite of Ourselves,” a reprisal of the song they performed together at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival:

The 2018 Newport Folk Festival continues throughout the weekend with sets from Jenny Lewis, Brandi Carlile, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Courtney Barnett, Colter Wall, Gary Clark Jr. and many more.