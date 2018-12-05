Watch Cody Johnson Sing Laid-Back New Song ‘Fenceposts’

Cody Johnson sticks to the basics for a stripped-down acoustic performance of his new song “Fenceposts,” which is due to appear on his upcoming album Ain’t Nothin’ to It.

Stripping things down isn’t necessarily saying much in this case, given that the studio version of “Fenceposts” — which was released back in October — is already an understated recording. If anything, the new video, which features the ex-rodeo rider from Texas seated next to his tour bus while jamming with his five-piece band, gives the all-you-need-is-love ballad the loose, jaunty air of a front porch picking session. For a song that’s all about putting down roots, the setting gives this version an appropriately down-home feel.

Johnson, a longtime independent artist who has built a massive following and seen his albums land on the country chart, releases Ain’t Nothing to It on January 19th through a new partnership with Warner Music Nashville. Forced to postpone a handful of shows after being placed on vocal rest, Johnson is now back on the road and plays Foster Communications Coliseum in San Angelo, Texas, on December 7th.