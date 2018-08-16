Watch Brent Cobb’s Funky Backstage Jam on ‘.30-06’

With drummer OJ Jackson keeping time on a plastic bucket and bass player J. Kott plucking away on an acoustic four-string, Brent Cobb and his band lay down a filthy rhythm in a backstage warm-up session, performing the cautionary “.30-06” off Cobb’s terrific new album Providence Canyon.

Filmed prior to a gig in Mountain View, California — a stop on Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show Tour — the loose performance highlights the chemistry of Cobb and his band, which also includes guitarist Mike Harris and Matt McDaniel. It’s a group of players who have become increasingly greasy on the road, tapping a country-funk vein that adds extra verve to the songs off Providence Canyon.

“.30-06” is, as its title implies, a song about a rifle, one the narrator uses as a deterrent for any cads angling to make time with his woman. It’s based somewhat on a true story, Cobb told Rolling Stone Country in May.

“I won’t get into the specific story, but I’m gone a lot from home, and when I’m gone, you’ll have these people that are like, ‘I need to go by and check on my wife, I’ll go take care of her,’ that sort of thing,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with being hit on, that’s all fine, and I expect that to happen. But this one dude who I don’t really know…he just kept on, he was just an asshole.”

Cobb continues on the Stapleton tour with a string of shows this weekend in California.