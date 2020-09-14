 2020 ACM Awards Live Stream: How to Watch, Performers, Nominees - Rolling Stone
2020 ACM Awards: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers

After a six-month delay, the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards air Wednesday from Nashville

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

Keith Urban, host of the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Russ Harrington/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Keith Urban hosts the 55th annual ACM Awards.

Russ Harrington/CBS*

After a six-month delay as organizers figured out how (and where) to stage an awards show during a global pandemic, the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards finally announce their winners on Wednesday night. Dubbed “A Night of Heart and Hits Live From Nashville,” the ACMs, hosted by Keith Urban, will feature the requisite reading of the envelopes, along with a slew of live and pretaped performances. Here’s all you need to know.

When Are the ACM Awards?

The 55th annual ACM Awards are Wednesday, September 16th. Originally set for April 5th in Las Vegas but postponed because of the pandemic, the ACMs will originate from Nashville for the first time in their history.

Where Are the ACM Awards?

The ACMs will be held at three music venues synonymous with Nashville and country music: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

How Can I Watch the ACM Awards?

The ACM Awards air live on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on September 16th. The show airs on tape delay on the West Coast. You can watch a livestream of the show via CBS All Access (the streaming service is currently offering a 7-day free trial right now).

Who’s Nominated at the ACM Awards?

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer-musician Dann Huff are the top nominees with five each. Other multiple nominees include Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Luke Combs.

Who’s Nominated for Entertainer of the Year?

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood compete for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Who’s Performing at the ACM Awards?

Taylor Swift returns to the ACMs for the first time in seven years to debut the live performance of her Folklore track “Betty.” Other performers include Keith Urban with Pink, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Tim McGraw, and Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani. In addition, all five of the Entertainer of the Year nominees will open the show with a medley of their hits.

Who’s Hosting the ACM Awards?

Keith Urban will host the ACM Awards from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Presenters include Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Bobby Bones, and Darius Rucker.

Will the ACM Awards be available for streaming the next day?

The ACMs will stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

