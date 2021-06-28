Wanda Jackson Announces Final Album ‘Encore’ With Joan Jett

Wanda Jackson will return for her final project this summer. Titled Encore, the Queen of Rockabilly’s new album will be released August 20th via Big Machine/Blackheart.

Encore puts the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member together with fellow rocker Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna for eight songs that were recorded before Jackson announced her retirement from touring in 2019. Jett appears on several of the tracks, including “Treat Me Like a Lady” and “Two Shots,” which also includes a guest appearance by Elle King. “Good Girl Down,” which Angaleena Presley first recorded for Wrangled, appears here featuring Presley and Candi Carpenter.

The album’s first single is Jackson’s cover of “It Keeps Right On a Hurtin’,” a 1962 hit for Johnny Tillotson. Jackson doesn’t break into her signature growl, instead giving the song a Nashville Sound makeover complete with “Pig” Robbins-style piano and an abundance of backing oohs and ahhs.

Encore is Jackson’s 32nd album and follows 2010’s The Party Ain’t Over, which was produced by Jack White, and 2012’s Unfinished Business, which was produced by the late Justin Townes Earle.

Encore track list: