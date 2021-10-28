 Walker Hayes Sings 'Fancy Like' on 'The Tonight Show' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next With Her Debut EP, KenTheMan is Making Waves on Her Own Terms
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Walker Hayes Brings His Ubiquitous Hit ‘Fancy Like’ to ‘Fallon’

Viral sensation known as the “Applebee’s song” is poised to reach Number One on country radio

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Walker Hayes made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, performing his ubiquitous hit “Fancy Like.” The song, which has rocketed to viral and streaming success, appears on his 2021 Country Stuff EP.

Backed by a live band (and perhaps a programmed track or two), Hayes leads the small group through the hit, which celebrates an economical kind of pleasure and comfort. Splicing in a few ad-libbed “woos,” Hayes rap-sings the song, which references menu items at Applebee’s. As the chorus hits, the mix drops down to a funky drum loop and a speaker-rattling 808 bass line, supplied on a keyboard by Hayes’ bassist before the guitarist returns to the picture with his twangy, strutting riff.

“Fancy Like” is Hayes’ first crossover hit after signing his first major label country deal more than 11 years ago. A quarantine-era dance on TikTok with his daughter ended up lighting the fuse for the song, which has been the biggest country hit of the summer and now has a new version featuring Kesha. It’s not a moment too soon for Hayes, who had been wondering if major success was ever going to happen.

“I was in a place where I needed some music to get some traction and I wasn’t really counting on it,” Hayes told Rolling Stone. “I was hoping I still had a job in the music biz and could maybe find my way on country radio pretty soon — I needed to.” Currently, the song is sitting at Number Two on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

In This Article: Walker Hayes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.