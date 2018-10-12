See Walker Hayes Mimic Alan Jackson in Joyful ’90’s Country’ Video

Very little about Walker Hayes’ latest single “90’s Country” sounds like the era of country music it lionizes, but Hayes pays loving homage to one of the decade’s most iconic visuals in the song’s new video, out today.

The clip is bookended by shots of an Alan Jackson doppelgänger, calling back to Jackson’s unforgettable “Chattahoochee” video and its depiction of summer down South. Hayes and director Alex Alvga filmed the video at Old Hickory Lake outside Nashville, with Hayes’ band members each getting their own boats to play along in some of the shots. Hayes takes a page from Jackson’s book by wakeboarding in his blue jeans, and in the nighttime shots, Hayes sports a generic football jersey that looks unmistakably similar to the Dallas Cowboys jersey Jackson sported in some of his scenes. It’s a vibe that fits the tune, a tumble of song title references ranging from obvious to less known, all wrapped around a love song.

Hayes released his debut album Boom. in 2017, featuring the Top 10 hit “You Broke Up With Me.” Beginning October 31st, he’ll head overseas to Europe, where he’ll play supporting dates with Old Dominion.