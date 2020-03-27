 Volunteer Jam 2020: Chris Janson, Gretchen Wilson to Perform - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Kip Moore Announces New Album 'Wild World' With Brooding Title Track Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Chris Janson, Gretchen Wilson Set for Charlie Daniels’ 2020 Volunteer Jam Concert

Mix of country and Southern rock legends join lineup of September 15th event

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Janson

"Fix a Drink" singer Chris Janson will perform at Charlie Daniels' 2020 Volunteer Jam concert.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

At a time when volunteerism has been crucial to millions of residents of Tennessee, following the tornado and flood outbreak earlier this month and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, country legend Charlie Daniels has revealed that the Volunteer Jam concert will return to Music City’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, September 15th.

Currently set to appear alongside the headlining Charlie Daniels Band are a mix of country legends, southern rock acts and relative newcomers including Trace Adkins, Charley Pride, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Justin Moore, Chris Janson, the Gatlin Brothers, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Delbert McClinton, the Outlaws and the Marshall Tucker Band, among several others.

Daniels has also revealed that 500 concert tickets for the event will be distributed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis, to Middle Tennessee Emergency Relief Volunteers.

Since the Volunteer Jam debuted on October 4th, 1974, at downtown Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium acts including the Allman Brothers Band, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tammy Wynette, Roy Acuff, Carl Perkins and dozens of others have performed at the once-annual event. The most recent incarnation, Volunteer Jam XX, was held in March 2018, with Don Was as musical director and performers including ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Bobby Bare, Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.