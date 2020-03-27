Chris Janson, Gretchen Wilson Set for Charlie Daniels’ 2020 Volunteer Jam Concert

At a time when volunteerism has been crucial to millions of residents of Tennessee, following the tornado and flood outbreak earlier this month and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, country legend Charlie Daniels has revealed that the Volunteer Jam concert will return to Music City’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, September 15th.

Currently set to appear alongside the headlining Charlie Daniels Band are a mix of country legends, southern rock acts and relative newcomers including Trace Adkins, Charley Pride, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Justin Moore, Chris Janson, the Gatlin Brothers, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Delbert McClinton, the Outlaws and the Marshall Tucker Band, among several others.

Daniels has also revealed that 500 concert tickets for the event will be distributed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis, to Middle Tennessee Emergency Relief Volunteers.

Since the Volunteer Jam debuted on October 4th, 1974, at downtown Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium acts including the Allman Brothers Band, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tammy Wynette, Roy Acuff, Carl Perkins and dozens of others have performed at the once-annual event. The most recent incarnation, Volunteer Jam XX, was held in March 2018, with Don Was as musical director and performers including ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Bobby Bare, Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.