Vinyl Me, Please Launches Country Series With Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson Reissues

Music subscription service Vinyl Me, Please has announced it will kick off its country music-themed Record of the Month series in March with an exclusive reissue of Johnny Cash’s 1968 classic At Folsom Prison.

The VMP Country “membership track” will also rerelease Willie Nelson’s 1973 album Shotgun Willie in April, with a new pressing of Sturgill Simpson’s 2014 breakthrough Metamodern Sounds in Country Music set for May. Check out the VMP site to sign up for the monthly country series. Additionally, the At Folsom Prison reissue will be accompanied by a limited-edition “Vinyl Me, Pardner” bandana.

Vinyl Me, Please’s country “track” joins the service’s monthly subscriptions dedicated to Essentials (must-own LPs from across all genres), Classics (jazz and soul), and Hip-Hop.

“With the exception of a few marquee artists, the country genre is extremely underrepresented in the vinyl world, with new country albums rarely getting vinyl pressings, and older albums rarely getting the reissues they deserve. VMP’s ethos of exploring music together — coupled with this gap in the vinyl marketplace — inspired us to launch VMP Country,” VMP Classics and Country Director Andrew Winistorfer said in a statement.

“VMP Country will give anyone on the spectrum of country fandom — from die hard to reluctant skeptics — a Record of the Month that will expand their listening palette, and give their record collection some much-needed twang. Our members can expect that VMP Country will come with the same devotion, attention to detail, and respect that we give to our other three Tracks, and that we’ll deliver the most definitive versions of the albums we feature each month.”

In 2020, VMP’s anthology series released a massive collection dedicated to “The Story of the Grateful Dead” as well as classic albums from Stax Records’ golden age.