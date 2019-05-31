Hear Vince Gill’s Moving New Song ‘When My Amy Prays’

“All my life I’ve known Jesus/But that connection never came,” sings Vince Gill at the top of his new song “When My Amy Prays.” A hushed, vulnerable ballad that deals in doubt and the strength that comes with love, “When My Amy Prays” is the latest release from Gill’s upcoming album Okie.

Over restrained piano chords and softly brushed drums, Gill sings about not fully understanding or feeling the presence of a higher power until he experienced it through his wife, singer Amy Grant. Seeing Amy pray, he sings in each gently rising-and-falling chorus, gives him a glimpse at something larger and fills him with hope.

Gill previously released the apologetic tune “A Letter to My Mama” as the first offering from Okie, which will be released August 23rd. Between now and then, Gill will be putting in some time with his side gig as a touring member of the Eagles, who have European dates lined up through mid-July. Upon his return, he’ll play several solo headlining dates, in addition to holding down his Monday job as a member of Nashville’s Time Jumpers.

