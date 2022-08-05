Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood to Sing Vince Gill’s Songs for ‘CMT Giants’ Special

Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood are among the artists chosen to celebrate the music of Vince Gill on a new CMT special. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will premiere Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

The 90-minute special will focus on the Grammy-winning artist’s career and recordings with one-of-a-kind renditions of his hits by friends and admirers alike. In addition to Stapleton and Underwood, the show will include performances by Brad Paisley, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Ricky Skaggs. Notably absent from the list are Gill’s Eagles bandmates Don Henley and Joe Walsh, but a release notes that more performers will be announced soon.

Gill’s friends Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Rodney Crowell, and Sting will also make appearances to tell stories about working with him. Additionally, the special will include a sit-down interview with Gill, plus photos, performance footage, and archival material.

Singer-guitarist extraordinaire Gill has been part of many previous CMT productions, including a 2011 episode of CMT Crossroads with Sting. In 2006, he joined Alison Krauss for the Cross Country series. Gill’s latest album, 2019’s Okie, nodded to his origins in Oklahoma.

Since 2006, CMT Giants has honored some of country’s most influential artists, including Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson, Kenny Rogers, and Charley Pride.