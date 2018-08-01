Vince Gill Announces Remaining 2018 Tour Dates

Touring with the Eagles would likely more than enough activity in one year for most people, but not in Vince Gill’s case. The singer, songwriter, and guitarist extraordinaire is squeezing in solo shows anywhere he can, with 28 newly announced gigs on the horizon from now through the end of 2018.

With the Eagles wrapping up their first concert schedule on October 20th — their first tour since the death of Glenn Frey in 2016 — Gill will be fitting in his own dates as soon as August 2nd, with a gig at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. On Saturday, August 4th, the Country Music Hall of Fame member will make his first-ever appearance at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, site of Buddy Holly’s final performance in 1959. Gill’s stops will mostly focus on the Midwest and Southeast, wrapping up November 18th at Norton Center for the Arts in Danville, Kentucky.

Not that that will be the end of Gill’s 2018 itinerary. The rest of November and December will largely be consumed by his Christmas at the Ryman residency with wife Amy Grant, an annual series of holiday shows at Music City’s Mother Church which will expand to 12 dates this year.

The full slate for Vince Gill’s 2018 fall tour:

August 2 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest

August 3 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua

August 4 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

August 5 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

August 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

August 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center

August 11 – Selbyille, DE @ The Freeman Stage

August 12 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre

August 13 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

August 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove

August 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Civic Center Music Hall

August 19 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

September 26 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center for the Performing Arts

September 27 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

September 28 – Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair

September 29 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

November 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

November 4 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

November 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

November 8 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 9 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

November 10 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center-Walt Disney Theater

November 11 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

November 12 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 15 – Birmingham, AL @ The Alabama Theatre

November 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

November 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 18 – Danville, KY @ Norton Center for the Arts