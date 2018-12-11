Vandoliers Preview New Album ‘Forever’ With Caustic Song ‘Troublemaker’

The Vandoliers are here to get under your skin and they’re not at all shy about doing it on “Troublemaker,” the rowdy new cowpunk anthem that gives a first taste of the band’s next LP, Forever, which is due out in February.

Opening with a galloping drum beat that never breaks stride, “Troublemaker” careens along on a blaring mix of trumpet, fiddle, and furiously strummed guitars, while singer Josh Fleming croaks out a laundry list of character flaws and bad habits. “A troublemaker’s the devil’s best friend,” he sings with a love-me-or-leave-me sneer, before giving a nod to Merle Haggard on the gloriously ramshackle chorus.

Forever marks the Fort Worth, Texas, ensemble’s third album and its first since signing with Bloodshot Records. Having toured extensively since the release of 2017’s The Native, including a run with Lone Star State forebears the Old 97’s, the Vandoliers cut the 10 new tracks at American Recording Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, with producer Adam Hill (Low Cut Connie, Deer Tick). Forever will be released on February 22nd.

The Vandoliers play a pair of shows in Oklahoma this weekend to round out their 2018 tour schedule, first with a show at Grady’s 66 Pub in Yukon on December 14th and then at Mercury Lounge in Tulsa the following night.

The full track list for the Vandoliers’ Forever:

“Miles and Miles”

“Troublemaker”

“All on Black”

“Fallen Again”

“Sixteen Years”

“Shoshone Rose”

“Bottom Dollar Boy”

“Cigarettes in the Rain”

“Nowhere Fast”

“Tumbleweed”