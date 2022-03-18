Valerie June Gets Meditative With Sparkling Soul-Pop Ballad ‘Use Me’

Valerie June refuses to slow down. Just a year after releasing The Moon and Stars: Prescription For Dreamers, the singer, who historically has waited several years between releasing new music, has more to offer ahead of her forthcoming Spring tour.

“Use Me,” the latest from the Tennessee-raised singer-songwriter, is a stand-alone slice of meditative soul-pop that would’ve been at home on June’s 2021 album (or the expanded edition she released in January).

“We’ve made a sphere from a circle unbroken,” June sings, in a nod to the classic American spiritual ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken.’ “We’ve got true love/Not just three words spoken.”

“Coming full circle, [the song] represents multiple layers of how through love, families, and communities, whether publicly or personally, in life and beyond death, we can use each other to create gorgeously positive changes,” June said in a statement.

“Use Me” was produced by Jennifer Decilveo, the songwriter and producer who’s worked with everyone from Andra Day to Miley Cyrus to Lucius. “It was my very first time working with a female producer,” June added. “Female producers are not easy to come by in the music industry, so this collaboration was extra special.”

June is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Song and will be on tour this Spring.