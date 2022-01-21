Valerie June’s Cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Pink Moon’ Is Dreamy Soul

Valerie June’s dreamy soul is a perfect fit for her latest cover of Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” “I saw it written and I saw it say,” June sings in her trademark country-soul croon. “Pink moon is on its way.”
June first released a live performance of her singing the song last spring “in honor of the Super Pink Moon of April and the Super Blood Moon of May.”
The Tennessee singer-songwriter’s ethereal piano-pop rendition of the 1972 song anchors the deluxe edition of The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, released on Friday. The expanded edition of June’s 2021 album includes acoustic takes on highlights like “Why the Bright Stars Glow” (with Mavis Staples) and “Stardust Scattering,” as well as covers of Drake’s “Pink Moon,” John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and Stephen Foster’s 19th-century standard “Beautiful Dreamer.”
June’s latest LP garnered the singer a nomination for Best American Roots song (“Call Me a Fool,” featuring Carla Thomas) at the upcoming Grammys, as well as two Americana Music Association awards for Album and Song of the year.
Next week, June will embark on a headlining The Moon & Stars Tour with opening acts including Sunny War, Buffalo Nichols, and Chastity Brown.
Valerie June Tour Dates:
March 31 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
April 1 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
April 2 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
April 3 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
April 6 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
April 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
April 9 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
April 22 – Kennett Square, PA @ Longwood Gardens Open Air Theatre
May 3 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
May 4 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
May 5 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
May 6 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall at Homestead
May 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
May 10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 11 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
May 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
May 14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
May 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex
May 16 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
May 18 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School
May 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
May 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
May 21 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre
May 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
May 24 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
May 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
May 27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
May 28 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage