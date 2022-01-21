Valerie June’s Cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Pink Moon’ Is Dreamy Soul

Valerie June’s dreamy soul is a perfect fit for her latest cover of Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” “I saw it written and I saw it say,” June sings in her trademark country-soul croon. “Pink moon is on its way.”

June first released a live performance of her singing the song last spring “in honor of the Super Pink Moon of April and the Super Blood Moon of May.”

The Tennessee singer-songwriter’s ethereal piano-pop rendition of the 1972 song anchors the deluxe edition of The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, released on Friday. The expanded edition of June’s 2021 album includes acoustic takes on highlights like “Why the Bright Stars Glow” (with Mavis Staples) and “Stardust Scattering,” as well as covers of Drake’s “Pink Moon,” John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and Stephen Foster’s 19th-century standard “Beautiful Dreamer.”

June’s latest LP garnered the singer a nomination for Best American Roots song (“Call Me a Fool,” featuring Carla Thomas) at the upcoming Grammys, as well as two Americana Music Association awards for Album and Song of the year.

Next week, June will embark on a headlining The Moon & Stars Tour with opening acts including Sunny War, Buffalo Nichols, and Chastity Brown.

Valerie June Tour Dates:

March 31 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 1 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

April 2 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

April 3 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

April 6 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

April 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

April 9 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

April 22 – Kennett Square, PA @ Longwood Gardens Open Air Theatre

May 3 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

May 4 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

May 5 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

May 6 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall at Homestead

May 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

May 10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 11 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

May 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

May 14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

May 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

May 16 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

May 18 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School

May 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

May 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

May 21 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

May 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

May 24 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

May 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

May 27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

May 28 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage