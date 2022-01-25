Cody Jinks, Margo Price, Midland to Join Turnpike Troubadours at 2022 Under the Big Sky Festival

Texas rebel Cody Jinks, L.A. rock band Lord Huron, and reunited Red Dirt heroes Turnpike Troubadours will headline the 2022 installment of Under the Big Sky. Set for July 15 through 17 in Whitefish, Montana, the festival boasts an eclectic lineup of Nashville radio stars like Midland and Lainey Wilson, rough-hewn songwriters like Jamey Johnson and Zach Bryan, and outside-the-lines bands like Black Pumas and Trampled by Turtles.

Singer-songwriter Margo Price is also on the bill, along with Morgan Wade, Sierra Ferrell, Shakey Graves, Paul Cauthen, Tré Burt, and American Aquarium. See the full lineup below.

This marks the third year for the Under the Big Sky Rodeo, Round-up and Music Festival, a multi-day gathering at the Big Mountain Ranch, near the mouth of Montana’s Glacier National Park. The festival began in 2019, but skipped 2020 due to the pandemic.

Turnpike Troubadours open the weekend with a Friday night performance, one of many festival appearances the band will make this summer. Evan Felker and the group are also set to play the Jackalope Jamboree in Pendleton, Oregon, Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest, in Filer, Idaho, and the Windy City Smokeout — opposite Willie Nelson — in Chicago.

Passes to Under the Big Sky go on sale Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. ET.