Nathaniel Rateliff, Dwight Yoakam Set for Inaugural Under Big Sky Festival

Two-day event visits Montana July 13th and 14th with performances from Band of Horses, Cody Jinks and more

Nathaniel Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are among the performers at the inaugural Under Big Sky Festival in Montana.

David Wala/Shutterstock

Country and Americana fans have a new reason to make the trek to the great wide open of Montana this summer, with news that the brand-new Under Big Sky Festival will take place in July with performers including Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Dwight Yoakam, and Cody Jinks.

The two-day festival will be held on the 350-acre Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, about 30 miles outside Glacier National Park. With two stages located in naturally formed amphitheaters and a view of the Whitefish Ski Resort mountains, Under Big Sky promises to have a majestic backdrop for the 22 artists scheduled to perform.

The rest of the lineup ranges from outlaw country favorites like Whitey Morgan, Shooter Jennings and Nikki Lane, to the Americana- and indie-friendly pop of Elle King, Band of Horses, and Jenny Lewis. Also on the bill are Jamestown Revival, Ryan Bingham, Lucius, Amanda Shires, Corb Lund, Bones Owens, Justin Townes Earle, the Silent Comedy, Hogslop String Band, Charlie Overbey, Mike Murray, Jameson and the Sordid Seeds, and Danny + Joy.

Under Big Sky takes place July 13th and 14th, with tickets ranging from $99 for general admission to $250 for VIP passes.

