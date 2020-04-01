 Ida Mae's 'Baby I Need a Driver' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
U.K. Duo Ida Mae’s ‘Baby I Need a Driver’ Video Is a Mini-Horror Movie About a Cult

Husband-and-wife indie-folk band recorded the song with producer T Bone Burnett

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

U.K. duo Ida Mae — the husband-and-wife team of Christopher Turpin and Stephanie Jean Ward — team up with T Bone Burnett for their new song “Baby I Need Driver,” part of Amazon Music’s “Produced By” series. It’s a piano-driven number that shows off the partners’ intimate harmonies and easy chemistry.

For the video, Ida Mae set the haunting indie-folk song, which they wrote just before relocating to Nashville, against images of a village cult, its hippie members dressed in yellow shirts and taking daisy blossoms as communion. It’s unsettling stuff, but the band says that was the goal.

“Inspired by the lyrical content, our director Tim Hyland wanted to set the perennial theme of ‘love that could never be’ to a backdrop of a Seventies folk horror B-movie,” the duo said in a statement. “We loved the idea and agreed that trying to match the brilliance of the quintessentially small town English folk horror films (Wicker Man, The Witches) would be a perfect aesthetic for the song.”

Ida Mae released the debut album Chasing Lights in 2019 and a concert EP, Live in Memphis, in January. “Baby I Need a Driver” is their first new studio music since Chasing Lights.

“We wrote ’Baby I Need a Driver’ when we were living in an attic room in Holloway, London, just before we moved to Nashville. The song was initially inspired by stories we had been reading in newspaper articles about young couples found to be running drugs out of London to small villages in the UK.,” the band said.

