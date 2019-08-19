Tyler Childers Plots Four-Night ‘Country Squire Residency’ at Ryman Auditorium

Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium will play host to yet another residency in the coming months, as singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has announce a spate of headlining shows at the venue for 2020. Following in the footsteps of similar multi-night engagements by Jason Isbell, Margo Price, and Brandi Carlile, Childers will bring his “Country Squire Residency” — named for his newly released album — to the Ryman in February for four nights of music.

Kicking off February 6th, the residency — Childers’ first headlining shows at the Ryman — will include additional shows on February 7th, February 15th, and February 16th. Guests for the first two shows have yet to be announced, while Larry Cordle is on the bill for February 15th and Daughter of Swords will play February 16th. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 23rd, at 10 a.m. CT.

Childers released his new album Country Squire in early August, marking his first project since aligning with RCA Records. The album bowed with 32,000 equivalent units sold in the first week, more than enough to make it the top-selling country release that week. This fall, Childers will play headlining shows on the Country Squire Run Tour, with guests including Courtney Marie Andrews and Liz Cooper & the Stampede on select dates.