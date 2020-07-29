 Tyler Childers Covers Ricky Skaggs for Spotify: Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Randy Travis Sings of an Illicit Tryst on Previously Unreleased 'Fool's Love Affair' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Tyler Childers Jams With Ricky Skaggs, Travelin’ McCourys in New Spotify Sessions

Kentucky musician revisits his song “House Fire” and covers Skaggs’ “Highway 40 Blues”

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers performs with Ricky Skaggs and the Travelin' McCourys for Spotify.

Emma Delevante*

For his first Spotify Singles appearance, Tyler Childers enlists bluegrass greats the Travelin’ McCourys for a string-band rendition of his hard-charging song “House Fire,” a highlight off his latest album Country Squire. Childers also teams up with Ricky Skaggs for a rousing cover of Skaggs’ 1982 hit “Highway 40 Blues.”

For their take on “Highway 40 Blues,” Childers and Skaggs are joined by the song’s writer Larry Cordle. The trio, all of whom are from Lawrence County, Kentucky, performed that same song  as a kick-off to one of Childers’ concerts during his Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville this past February. Childers headlined four sold-out nights at the venue, before hitting the road with Sturgill Simpson on their A Good Look’n Tour. The trek was ultimately cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, with the remaining dates canceled.

Childers spoke of his reverence for Skaggs in a 2018 interview. “When I was younger,” he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “I had two of mine own cassette tapes that I burnt up, like constantly I was always listening to. They were two Ricky Skaggs albums.”

The new versions of “Highway 40 Blues” and “House Fire” were co-produced by David Ferguson and William Garrett and recorded at the Butcher Shoppe in Nashville. Last month, Childers released an animated video for “Country Squire” that chronicled his romance with wife Senora May and imagined a future in outer space.

In This Article: Ricky Skaggs, Spotify, Tyler Childers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.