Hear Tyler Childers’ Breezy New Song ‘All Your’n’

Tyler Childers pledges his love to the one he’s always missing in the breezy new song “All Your’n,” the latest release from his upcoming album Country Squire, due out August 2nd.

With its relaxed tempo and gently rising melody, “All Your’n” is one of the most laid-back entries in the Kentucky native’s catalog. Lyrically, he laments the fact that he’s chosen a life that keeps him constantly on the move but reiterates a feeling of certainty toward his partner. “Long before we ever met, I made up my direction/Long before I knew the half of half that I’m sure of now,” he sings. It’s packed full of characteristic lyrical detail and writerly flourishes, making mention of “fried morels and fine hotels” and “the goddess in my Days Inn pen” before he makes a solemn promise: “I’ll love you ’til my lungs give out/I ain’t lyin’/I’m all your’n, and you’re all mine.”

“All Your’n” follows the album’s lead offering, “House Fire,” which was released mid-May along with news of Childers’ follow-up to 2017’s Purgatory. Co-produced by Sturgill Simpson (who recently released his own new song, “The Dead Don’t Die”) and Dave Fergson, Country Squire features nine new songs and contributions by ace musicians including Stuart Duncan, Miles Miller and Russ Pahl.

True to the theme of “All Your’n,” Childers is a busy man this summer, with upcoming dates alongside Robert Earl Keen as well as festival gigs including Louisville, Kentucky’s Forecastle on July 14th. This fall, he’ll embark on his Country Squire Run headlining tour, for which he’s already sold out shows in San Diego, Brooklyn, and Atlanta.