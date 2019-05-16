Tyler Childers Previews New Album ‘Country Squire’ With Yearning ‘House Fire’

Since the release of his excellent 2017 album Purgatory, Tyler Childers’ rise, from logging millions of Spotify streams to consistent sold-out tour dates around the country, has been one of the genre’s biggest success stories — in part because the Kentucky native did it all completely independently. On August 2nd, Childers will release his second LP, Country Squire, via RCA Records, joining a roster that includes a diverse group of artists from Grizzly Bear to SZA to Cam. Like Purgatory, Country Squire was produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, and was recorded at the Butcher Shoppe in Nashville. The album’s first single and video, for “House Fire,” is also available today.

Known to fans on occasion as “Cinder and Smoke,” “House Fire” has popped up in sets with his band, the Food Stamps, dating back to 2015. A bluegrass-tinged ode to unchecked yearning, “House Fire” debuts with a video of a couple enthusiastically dancing, as Childers sits around a campfire.

Country Squire comprises other songs that Childers has honed on the road, including the title track, “Bus Route,” “Gemini,” “Everloving Hand,” “Creeker,” “Peace of Mind,” “All Yourn” and “Matthew.” In fact, every song on the album should be familiar to fans, proving that though Childers might now be signed to a major label, he’s clearly held on to artistic control. To support the album, Childers will launch the headlining Country Squire Run Tour.

“I’ve been writing a lot of road songs. Writing a lot of homesick songs,” he told Rolling Stone last year. “But once you start playing them out, it all ain’t no secret anymore. Everyone knows how you feel.”

The winner of last year’s Emerging Artist of the Year Award at the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards, Childers has gone from beloved local artist within Kentucky to internationally lauded Appalachian prophet, telling the stories of love, loss and the left-behind in forgotten America. But what has made his songs resonate far outside of his home state’s jagged borders is his emotional connection and his grasp at translating subtle feelings into gripping, resonating tales that unroll sometimes like a diary and sometimes like vivid snapshots from a movie. Whether about longing for his partner or envisioning the life of a blue-collar worker, they all ring true. “Songwriting is writing about the human experience,” Childers said.

Childers also appears on a limited edition 7″ vinyl release from John Prine, which includes a live version of “Paradise” the two sang together on tour last May. Net proceeds from the record will be donated to the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a non-profit law firm that represents coal miners and their families in the Appalachia.

Country Squire will be available via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records on August 2nd. Here’s the track list:

1. “Country Squire”

2. “Bus Route”

3. “Creeker”

4. “Gemini”

5. “House Fire”

6. “Everloving Hand”

7. “Peace of Mind”

8. “All Yourn”

9. “Matthew”

Country Squire Run Tour dates:

May 17 — Knoxville, TN @ Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival

May 18 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 19 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 25 — Cumberland, MD @ DelFest

May 31 — Minden, WV @ Mountain Music Festival

June 5 — Nashville, TN @ Mary Stuart’s Late Night Jam

June 6 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

June 8 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival*

July 3 — Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium†

July 4 — Kerrville, TX @ Louise Hays Park†

July 5 — Galveston, TX @ The Grand 1894 Opera House†

July 13 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

July 14 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

July 19 — Peoria, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys @ Peoria Riverfront

July 26 — Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

August 1 — Bend, OR @ Bend Summer Concert Series‡

August 2-3 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

August 11 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

August 14 — Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair

August 22-23 — Tonder, Denmark @ Tonder Festival

August 24 — Amstelveen, Netherlands @ Once in a Blue Moon Festival

August 28 — Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

August 29 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social

August 31-September 1 — Salisbury, England @ End of the Road Festival

September 30 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

October 4 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 5 — Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

October 7 — Fayetteville, AR @ Town Center

October 8 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

October 11 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 15 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

October 17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern‡

October 18 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater‡

October 22 — Vancouver, BC @Commodore Ballroom‡

October 25 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre‡

October 26 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House‡

October 29 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre‡

November 2 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater‡

November 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue‡

November 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue‡

November 11-15 — Punta Cana, Dominican Republic @ All the Best Fest

December 6 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore§

December 8 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel§

December 10 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

December 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

December 13 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

December 14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

December 15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

December 18 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz§

December 19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore§

December 21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle§

*with John Prine

†with Robert Earl Keen

‡with Courtney Marie Andrews

§with Liz Cooper & The Stampede