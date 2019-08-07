Watch Tyler Childers Sing Intense ‘House Fire’ on ‘Fallon’

Tyler Childers and his band made their television debut with a magnetic performance of “House Fire” on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song appears on Childers’ new album Country Squire, which came out Friday, August 2nd.

Showcasing the instrumental muscle of his band as much as his singing and songwriting, Childers is backed by a thumping kick drum and a hypnotic, almost droning, banjo figure when he sings the opening refrain, “You can set my house on fire, baby/You can turn it into cinder and smoke.” As Hammond organ swells to bring the entire band in for a crackling guitar solo, The Tonight Show audience can be heard erupting into applause. At the center of it all, Childers radiates a quiet intensity as he delivers his lines, practically daring the woman he’s addressing to call his bluff.

Country Squire, the follow-up to Childers’ acclaimed 2017 album Purgatory and first released in partnership with RCA Records, reunites him with producers Sturgill Simpson and Dave Ferguson. Ahead of his album’s street date, Childers also issued a psychedelic new video to accompany the love song, “All Your’n.”

This fall, Childers will launch his headlining Country Square Run tour, several dates for which have already sold out.