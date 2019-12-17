Watch Tyler Childers Perform ‘Country Squire’ on ‘Late Night’

Tyler Childers was the musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday night, performing the title track from his latest album Country Squire. He and his band brought a little country flair to the city stage, playing some fine fiddle and steel guitar solos for the Late Night audience.

Childers’ song “All Your’n” — the second single from Country Squire — was nominated for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in the category for Best Country Solo Performance. He performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past October.

Childers will be hitting the road with Sturgill Simpson next year on their A Good Look’n Tour, kicking off February 21st in Birmingham, Alabama, and running through May 24th with a final show in Louisville, Kentucky. Along the way, the pair will play shows in Detroit, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, New York and more. Childers will also be performing a four-night “Country Squire Residency” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, on February 6th, 7th, 15th and 16th.