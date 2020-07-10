Tyler Childers Gets Animated, Drops Easter Eggs in Colorful ‘Country Squire’ Video

Tyler Childers teams with Kentucky comic-book artist Tony Moore for an eye-catching new video for “Country Squire,” the title track of Childers’ 2019 album.

Full of bright colors and lifelike 3-D animation — part Rudolph holiday special, part Wallace and Gromit — the clip follows the Kentucky singer-songwriter as he plays gigs, makes it big and woos his missus along the way. He buys a tow-behind camper too and together they hit the road, grow old, and raise a family. They even end up in outer space, in a futuristic nod to The Jetsons.

It’s a lighthearted tale, with a bunch of Easter eggs for both Childers and Kentucky diehards. His guitar case is plastered with the stickers of fellow artists, from fellow Kentuckians Kelsey Waldon and Sturgill Simpson, to his hero John Prine, and his wife Senora May. In a few scenes, Childers is shown drinking an Ale-8 soft drink in its iconic green bottle (it’s made in Winchester, Kentucky).

Earlier this year, Childers headlined four sold-out nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, before hitting the road with Sturgill Simpson on their A Good Look’n Tour. The trek was ultimately cut short by the national health crisis, with the remaining dates canceled.

“Country Squire” marks the director Moore’s first music video, a collaboration with Bomper Studio.