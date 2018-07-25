Tyler Childers, Amanda Shires Added to 2018 AmericanaFest Lineup

The final group of artists slated to perform during the annual AmericanaFest in Nashville have been revealed, with Amanda Shires, Tyler Childers and Rosanne Cash joining the annual music festival’s lineup.

This year’s edition of the six-day festival will also include showcases by Birdtalker, Buddy Miller, Chris Shiflett, Elizabeth Cook, Paul Cauthen, Richard Thompson, the Lone Bellow and many more. They’ll join a vibrant list of previously announced Americana-friendly singer-songwriters and bands like Brandy Clark, American Aquarium, John Prine, Milk Carton Kids, Ashley Monroe, Jim Lauderdale, Asleep at the Wheel, John Hiatt, Alejandro Escovedo and Lee Ann Womack, among others.

Taking place from September 11th to 16th and featuring more than 250 acts in total, AmericanaFest is now in it’s 19th year and aims to bring an eclectic mix of country, folk, blues, roots rock and other performers to a variety of Music City venues — including Mercy Lounge, City Winery and 3rd & Lindsley and the famous Ryman Auditorium, which hosts the association’s Americana Honors & Awards ceremony on September 12th. Tickets for AmericanaFest start at $75 and are on sale now.

Here are the newly added AmericanaFest performers:

Amanda Shires

Arkansas Dave

Birds of Chicago

Birdtalker

Bones Owens

Brandi & the Alexanders

Buddy Miller

Buxton

Charley Crockett

Charlie Faye & The Fayettes

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Chris Gantry

Chris Shiflett

Creamer

DADDY

Dylan Pratt

Elise Davis

Elizabeth Cook

Fantastic Negrito

Hymn For Her

Ian Moore

Janiva Magness

Jason James

Jeremy Pinnell

JP Harris

Kathy Mattea

Lee Roy Parnell

Leslie Stevens

Lilly Hiatt

Mandolin Orange

Max Gomez

Mike & The Moonpies

Neighbor Lady

New Reveille

Oliver Hazard

Paul Cauthen

Peter Bradley Adams

Rev. Sekou

Richard Thompson

Rosanne Cash

Samantha Fish

Sarah Siskind

Taylor Kingman

The Lone Bellow

Thomas Csorba

Tom Freund

Town Mountain

Tyler Childers

Walter Salas-Humara

William Fitzsimmons

Wood & Wire

Yola Carter