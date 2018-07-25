Tyler Childers, Amanda Shires Added to 2018 AmericanaFest Lineup

The final group of artists slated to perform during the annual AmericanaFest in Nashville have been revealed, with Amanda Shires, Tyler Childers and Rosanne Cash joining the annual music festival’s lineup.
This year’s edition of the six-day festival will also include showcases by Birdtalker, Buddy Miller, Chris Shiflett, Elizabeth Cook, Paul Cauthen, Richard Thompson, the Lone Bellow and many more. They’ll join a vibrant list of previously announced Americana-friendly singer-songwriters and bands like Brandy Clark, American Aquarium, John Prine, Milk Carton Kids, Ashley Monroe, Jim Lauderdale, Asleep at the Wheel, John Hiatt, Alejandro Escovedo and Lee Ann Womack, among others.
Taking place from September 11th to 16th and featuring more than 250 acts in total, AmericanaFest is now in it’s 19th year and aims to bring an eclectic mix of country, folk, blues, roots rock and other performers to a variety of Music City venues — including Mercy Lounge, City Winery and 3rd & Lindsley and the famous Ryman Auditorium, which hosts the association’s Americana Honors & Awards ceremony on September 12th. Tickets for AmericanaFest start at $75 and are on sale now.
Here are the newly added AmericanaFest performers:
Amanda Shires
Arkansas Dave
Birds of Chicago
Birdtalker
Bones Owens
Brandi & the Alexanders
Buddy Miller
Buxton
Charley Crockett
Charlie Faye & The Fayettes
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Chris Gantry
Chris Shiflett
Creamer
DADDY
Dylan Pratt
Elise Davis
Elizabeth Cook
Fantastic Negrito
Hymn For Her
Ian Moore
Janiva Magness
Jason James
Jeremy Pinnell
JP Harris
Kathy Mattea
Lee Roy Parnell
Leslie Stevens
Lilly Hiatt
Mandolin Orange
Max Gomez
Mike & The Moonpies
Neighbor Lady
New Reveille
Oliver Hazard
Paul Cauthen
Peter Bradley Adams
Rev. Sekou
Richard Thompson
Rosanne Cash
Samantha Fish
Sarah Siskind
Taylor Kingman
The Lone Bellow
Thomas Csorba
Tom Freund
Town Mountain
Tyler Childers
Walter Salas-Humara
William Fitzsimmons
Wood & Wire
Yola Carter
