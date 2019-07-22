Watch Tyler Childers’ Trippy New ‘All Your’n’ Video

Two weeks before the release of his new album Country Squire, Tyler Childers has released the video to “All Your’n.” The song, a country-soul ballad, finds the Kentucky singer easing into a mid-tempo groove and singing finding contentment in long-term partnership.

The song’s humorous video is a humorous exercise in rural psychedelia, tracing the tale of a hungover man whose trip finds him wandering through an array of hallucinated wooded creatures, magic mushrooms, and puppet-like animal bands. Childers himself even makes a cameo in a few scenes.

Produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, Country Squire serves as Childers’ major label debut, following the runaway success of his 2017 national debut Purgatory. “I hope that I’m doing my people justice,” Childers has said of the album, “and I hope that maybe someone from somewhere else can get a glimpse of the life of a Kentucky boy.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone Country last year, Childers gave a preview of what fans can expect on his forthcoming LP. “I’ve been writing a lot of road songs,” he said, “writing a lot of homesick songs.”

Country Squire is out on August 2nd.