Watch Tyler Childers Croon Love Song ‘All Your’n’ on ‘Kimmel’

Tyler Childers transformed the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live into an intimate country venue with his performance of “All Your’n.” The musician, accompanied by a live band in front of a colorful nature-themed backdrop, took on the raw, emotive track, which comes off his recent album Country Squire.

In the clip, Childers and his band keep things low key, letting the twanging, emotional number carry its own weight. “So I’ll love ya ’til my lungs give out,” Childers croons. “I ain’t lying/ I’m all your’n and you’re all mine.”

Childers released Country Squire, his third album, in August. The album was recorded in Nashville at the Butcher Shoppe, and produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson. The musician played most of the album’s tracks on tour before releasing the recorded versions. “I’ve been writing a lot of road songs. Writing a lot of homesick songs,” he told Rolling Stone last year of the album. “But once you start playing them out, it all ain’t no secret anymore. Everyone knows how you feel.”

The musician is currently on tour, with dates in North America, the U.K. and Europe announced through February 2020. He will perform four nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in February. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.