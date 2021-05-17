Brothers Osborne to Perform at Streaming Concert for Love and Acceptance

Ty Herndon and CMT have partnered again for the 2021 edition of the Concert for Love and Acceptance, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 30th. The annual event to support the LGBTQ community will stream online on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels, along with the website for Herndon’s Foundation for Love and Acceptance.

Leading off the lineup this year are Brothers Osborne, whose singer TJ Osborne publicly came out earlier in 2021 and later released the song “Younger Me” as a nod to anyone growing up and going through a similar experience. Additional performers and guests include out artists Brooke Eden, Harper Grae, and Chris Housman, as well as allies Kristin Chenoweth, LoCash, Kathy Mattea, Rissi Palmer, Gretchen Peters, Tenille Townes, Walker County, and Chase Wright. Herndon will co-host the event with CMT’s Cody Alan and additional performers will be announced soon.

“This event comes from my heart, and I hope it continues to resonate with people all around the world as we spread a message of acceptance for all people and work toward a world where only love remains,” Herndon said in a release. Proceeds benefit GLAAD, MusiCares, and Nashville’s Oasis Center.

Herndon created the Concert for Love and Acceptance with GLAAD in 2015, not long after he came out. Performers and guests at the event, which has typically taken place during CMA Fest in non-pandemic times, have included Reba McEntire, Jake Owen, Mickey Guyton, and Tanya Tucker.