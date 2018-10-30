Turnpike Troubadours Cancel Concerts for ‘Situation That Needs Our Complete Attention’

Oklahoma-based band the Turnpike Troubadours have canceled a series of upcoming November shows, citing a “situation that needs our complete attention” in a Facebook update on Tuesday.

“The love we share with our entire team: our bandmembers, road crew, business team and fan base feels very much like family,” they wrote. “When one of us is down, we are there to lift them up and help them down the road.”

The post notes that dates through November 29th have been canceled, which according to the Turnpike Troubadours’ website, amounts to 12 total shows. That includes dates in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and St. Louis, as well as a handful of gigs in Texas. On November 30th, they’re slated to play ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, before heading up the East Coast in December and returning home to play Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa on New Year’s Eve.

The Troubadours’ post is intentionally vague, not specifying what issues they may be facing at the moment. “As much as we would all love to keep touring, we love our family member more and need to be there to make sure he is able to conquer the issues with which he is struggling,” they wrote, without further elaboration.

Back in August, the band canceled a pair of dates on Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town’s Bandwagon Tour due to “family emergencies” and they also missed a performance at Fayetteville Roots Festival while leader Evan Felker was dealing with a kidney stone. Felker had also been dating Lambert for a brief stretch of time, but she revealed in August that they had broken up.

The band, which routinely spends the majority of any year on the road, released their fourth album A Long Way From Your Heart just over one year ago on October 20th, 2017.