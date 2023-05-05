Turnpike Troubadours Just Dropped a Bunch of New 2023 Tour Dates
Fresh off the release of their first new single in more than five years, “Mean Old Sun,” and premiering it live at Stagecoach, the Turnpike Troubadours have announced a string of tour dates for late summer and throughout the fall. The tour, which will follow the August 25 release of their album A Cat in the Rain, includes a run of arenas and amphitheaters across the Midwest and Southeast, as well as stops in New York and Washington, D.C.
The Troubadours, who discussed their return to touring and the making of A Cat in the Rain with Rolling Stone this week in an exclusive interview, will kick off the headlining tour on August 24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“I have that same adrenaline rush again,” Evan Felker, the band’s singer and primary songwriter, tells Rolling Stone. “Waiting around to put this album out, and getting to share it with other people. I would miss that if I weren’t still doing it. I would miss making something, because I can’t make anything else at this level.”
Trending
Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84
Ed Sheeran Positions Copyright Trial as Betrayal of Unspoken Understanding Among Songwriters
'A Sigh of Relief': What Ed Sheeran's Victory Means for the Future of Music Copyright Claims
Cardi B Broke Met Gala Rules So Her Daughter Could FaceTime Billie Eilish
A slew of headline-worthy artists will join Turnpike as openers, including the Avett Brothers, Muscadine Bloodline, Lucero, Old 97’s, Kaitlin Butts, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, and the soon-to-retire Reckless Kelly.
Turnpike Troubadours 2023 Tour Dates:
July 21 — Redmond, OR @ FairWell Festival
July 26 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater*
July 27 — York, PA @ York State Fair
July 29 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
August 10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium†
August 11 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium‡
August 19 — Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair Inc
August 24 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena+
August 25 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater§
August 26 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater#
September 3 — Marietta, GA @ Georgia Country Music Fest
September 15 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center^
September 16 — Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival
September 23 — Washington DC @ The Anthem**
September 24 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre**
October 1 — Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
October 6 — Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades
October 8 — North Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Music Festival
October 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater††
November 2 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater‡‡
November 3 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center‡‡
November 4 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater‡‡
December 28 — Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s§§
December 29 — Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s‡
December 30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s##
*with special guest Hayes Carll
†with special guest Pony Bradshaw
‡with special guest Lance Roark
+with special guests The Avett Brothers and Muscadine Bloodline
§with special guest Muscadine Bloodline
#with special guests The Avett Brothers, Old 97’s and Kaitlin Butts
^with special guests The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers
**with special guests Lucero and Reckless Kelly
††with special guest Morgan Wade
‡‡with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Jason Boland & the Stragglers
§§with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard
##with special guest Miles Miller
Editor’s picks
More News
-
Adidas Still Hasn't Figure Out What to Do With All Those Yeezy Shoes
- Sole to Squeeze
- By
-
-
-
-
El Alfa's Children Follow His Footsteps as They Join Dominican Star in 'Abloh' Video
- Like Father, Like Sons
- By