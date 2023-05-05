Turnpike Troubadours Just Dropped a Bunch of New 2023 Tour Dates

Fresh off the release of their first new single in more than five years, “Mean Old Sun,” and premiering it live at Stagecoach, the Turnpike Troubadours have announced a string of tour dates for late summer and throughout the fall. The tour, which will follow the August 25 release of their album A Cat in the Rain, includes a run of arenas and amphitheaters across the Midwest and Southeast, as well as stops in New York and Washington, D.C.

The Troubadours, who discussed their return to touring and the making of A Cat in the Rain with Rolling Stone this week in an exclusive interview, will kick off the headlining tour on August 24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I have that same adrenaline rush again,” Evan Felker, the band’s singer and primary songwriter, tells Rolling Stone. “Waiting around to put this album out, and getting to share it with other people. I would miss that if I weren’t still doing it. I would miss making something, because I can’t make anything else at this level.”

A slew of headline-worthy artists will join Turnpike as openers, including the Avett Brothers, Muscadine Bloodline, Lucero, Old 97’s, Kaitlin Butts, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, and the soon-to-retire Reckless Kelly.